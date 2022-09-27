Ford to invest $700M, add 500 jobs at Louisville truck plant

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear praised the expansion during a visit to the truck plant Tuesday morning. Beshear said Ford's long history in Kentucky has led to a “special relationship” with the state.

“Together we're going to be building these automobiles and trucks of the future for hundreds of years to come,” Beshear said.

Beshear, the only Democrat who holds a statewide office in Kentucky, is eager to tout his administration's economic successes ahead of next year's governor's race.

Along with the recent Ford announcement, the company last year announced it would spend $5.8 billion to build the two new electric battery plants in Hardin County, just south of Louisville. Another electric vehicle battery plant from Japanese firm Envision AESC is planned for southern Kentucky. Beshear unveiled that $2 billion investment in April.

Ford officials said the investment in the truck plant will go toward retooling machinery inside the existing facility space at the Louisville plant.

____

This story has been corrected to show that the Kentucky Truck Plant employs about 8,700 hourly and salaried workers, not 4,400 hourly workers. Krisher reported from Detroit.