Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly in Germany, UK

The automaker said that 2,300 jobs will go in Germany, 1,300 in the U.K. and 200 elsewhere on the continent. It said that its strategy to offer an all-electric fleet in Europe by 2035 is unchanged and that production of its first European-built electric car is due to start later this year.

The company said it is looking for “a leaner, more competitive cost structure for Ford in Europe.” It said that it will embark on consultations “with the intent to achieve the reductions through voluntary separation programs.”