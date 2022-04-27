Ford loses $3.1 billion, hit by investment and chip shortage

The chip shortage has caused Ford and General Motors to close multiple North American factories for a week or two at a time, including plants that build popular full-size pickups.

Ford executives said they also faced inflationary pressure from suppliers, but have been able to recover that in higher vehicles prices. They said additional increases were possible if inflation continues to run high.

The company said this week that it has built about 2,000 copies of its new electric pickup, the F-150 Lightning, at a plant near Detroit and would begin delivering them to customers. The truck is critical to Ford's hopes of gaining a bigger share of electric-vehicle sales.

CEO Jim Farley said Wednesday that buyers of the F-150 Lightning are generally not traditional truck owners.

“The customer profile is dramatically younger. It’s in states like California and New York that we normally don’t sell full-size trucks,” he said on a call with analysts.

The appeal of electric vehicles to younger consumers helped drive investor interest in Rivian. Ford's 12% stake was worth more than $10 billion after the startup's IPO in November. But after nearly touching $180, the shares have since tumbled — they closed Wednesday at $31.22 — dragging down the value of Ford's stake.

Ford's loss contrasted with General Motors, which reported a $2.94 billion quarterly profit on Tuesday.

The first-quarter loss of $3.11 billion compared with a profit of $3.26 billion in the same period last year. Revenue skidded 9% lower that a year ago, to $34.48 billion. Ford said it earned 38 cents a share in the latest quarter after adjusting to exclude one-time items.

Analysts expected Ford to earn an adjusted 37 cents per share on revenue of $34.53 billion, according to a FactSet survey.

The company based in Dearborn, Michigan, stood by its target of achieving full-year earnings before interest and taxes of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion.

Ford's shares rose about 1% in after-hours trading after gaining 1% during the regular session.