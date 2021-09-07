Ford hires exec formerly in charge of Apple's car project

Before Doug Field joined Ford, he was a vice president of special projects at Apple and a engineer at Tesla. Apple has been rumored to be working on its own car project for some time, but the details have been kept under tight wraps. Field also worked on Tesla's Model 3 vehicle.

Field will be in charge of building out passenger systems like navigation, driver-assist technology, connected systems and cybersecurity across all of Ford's products. He will also be in charge of making sure Ford products work well with other pieces of technology, such as a smartphone or watch.