Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, company says more cost cuts coming

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said it made $1.26 billion from October through December, with revenue up 17% to $44 billion. The company made an adjusted 51 cents per share, falling short of Wall Street estimates of 62 cents.

Quarterly revenue, however, exceeded estimates of $41.39 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Ford, which announced earnings after Thursday's closing bell, saw its shares fall 6.6% in after-hours trading.

For all of 2022, Ford posted a $2 billion net loss, which it attributed largely to one-time items. Before taxes last year the company made $10.4 billion, below its guidance of $11.5 billion.

The company said it expects pretax earnings of $9 billion to $11 billion this year, below last year's estimates.

Pretax income in North America rose $1.8 billion to $9.2 billion. That means roughly 56,000 unionized factory workers will see profit-sharing checks of $9,176 in March, about $1,800 more than they got last year.

Ford’s sales in the U.S., its most profitable market, dropped 5% during the fourth quarter as the company was hit hard by parts shortages along with other automakers.

Strong prices for Ford vehicles helped to offset declining sales. Customers paid an average of $56,143 for company vehicles in the fourth quarter, about 10% more than the previous year, according to Edmunds.com. Many of those sales were high-end trucks and SUVs.