For Super Bowl ads this year, crypto is out, booze is in

This year, two crypto advertisers had commercials “booked and done" and two others were ”on the one-yard line," Evans said. But once FTX news broke, those deals weren't completed.

Now, "There's zero representation in that category on the day at all,” he said.

Evans said most Super Bowl ads sold much earlier than usual, with more than 90% of its Super Bowl ad inventory gone by the end of the summer, as established advertisers jockeyed for prime positions. But the remaining spots sold slower. Partly that was due to the implosion of the crypto space, as well as general advertiser concerns about the global economy, Evans said.

Last year, NBC sold out of its ad space briskly and said an undisclosed number of 30-second spots went for $7 million, a jump from the $6.5 million that 2021’s ads went for.

