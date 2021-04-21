Following verdict in Floyd case, USC football reflects

“We as a league really didn’t know if we were going to play this game,” Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan said before his team played host to the Orlando Magic, one of Tuesday's five NBA contests. “It was kind of on hold to see what the ruling was going to be. Possibly there would have been a cancellation if it had been a little different.”

The NBA shut down for three days last summer in the restart bubble at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Much of the league’s messaging in the bubble revolved around remembering some of those who had been killed by police, such as Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Floyd.

Most leagues and teams put out statements following the reading of the verdict, condemning racial injustice. Many athletes did as well.

"Justice served on all counts. Good. Still a ton of work to do," read a tweet from Bubba Wallace, the lone Black driver on the NASCAR circuit, who last year successfully pushed the sport to ban the Confederate flag at its events.

Augsburg University, a private Division III school in Minneapolis, called off its Tuesday games involving its men’s soccer and women’s lacrosse teams. The school canceled classes for the rest of the day once word came that a verdict had been reached and scheduled an on-campus vigil for students, faculty and staff.

Some high school events in the Minneapolis area were also called off for the day.

___

AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer and AP Sports Writer Paul Newberry contributed to this report.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

People gather before a march in Atlanta, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Ceci Munoz reacts with Dennis Glenn at Yates High School as they learn the guilty verdict on all counts in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Houston. A jury convicted Chauvin today on murder and manslaughter charges. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Karen Warren Credit: Karen Warren

George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd wipes his eyes during a news conference, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, after the verdict was read in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez