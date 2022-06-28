Folk Art Museum offers donors naming rights to CEO's title

After COVID-19 erupted in New York and elsewhere in the spring of 2020, the Alexanders were the first donors to reach out to Busch to offer financial support to the museum, which was forced to close for five months during the pandemic. Though admission to the Folk Art Museum is free, it receives donations from visitors as well as proceeds from sales in its gift shop.

Donations to arts and culture groups shrank 7.5% in the pandemic year of 2020, when some givers shifted their donations to what they perceived as more pressing issues, a report from the Giving USA Foundation concluded. In 2021, donations to those groups rebounded 27.5%.

Early in the pandemic, Busch said, he and the museum’s board of directors decided there would be no staff reductions to make ends meet.

“There was no question in my mind that I would give back whatever I took in order to keep my staff intact,” he said. “With a $3.7 million annual operating budget, we punch way up our weight. Every soul counts.”

The museum, he said, received funding from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, as well as increased donations from the National Endowment for the Humanities and other groups including The New York Community Trust and The Bridges Foundation.

But the museum also let its patrons and members know about their plans to diversify its audience and bring more people in for its exhibits — discussions that yielded a $350,000 grant from the Henry Luce Foundation to present exhibitions in the museum’s Daniel Cowin Gallery through 2024. The resulting talks focused on how donors could help the museum keep the momentum from its 60th anniversary last year and its 30th anniversary at its Lincoln Square location in 2019.

The Alexanders decided that they wanted to provide long-term support.

“What began as an interest in advertising art and trade signs has blossomed into a lifelong passion for folk art,” the Alexanders said in a statement. “We can think of no better place where the importance, brilliance, and full scope of folk art can be presented, studied, and celebrated than the American Folk Art Museum.”

The Alexanders declined to comment for this article. Busch said the couple, who tend to avoid the spotlight, weren’t really interested in receiving much recognition for their $5 million gift, one of the largest in the museum’s history. Still, he said, they liked the idea of having the naming rights to his title.

“It is unexpected,” said Busch. “They said, ’This is something that is important to us because if the museum can leverage our name, associated with your position, to greater financial benefit and resources long-term, we want to do that.' ”

Universities, of course, have long used the names of donors in specific faculty or department head positions to lend prestige and show commitment to the work being done. The practice isn’t as widely used in other sectors, which generally prefer to name buildings or wings after donors instead of positions.

Busch thinks that may change. He says he hopes the Alexanders' donation signals their confidence in the museum and its work, and he is pleased by the opportunity to carry their name in his title.

“We’re talking about a couple who have been so philanthropic and are based in the center of the country, not New York or the East Coast,” he said. “It represents the impact that our museum has nationally. And even internationally. That’s where I want to see the museum.”

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP's philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.