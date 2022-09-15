Focus on Spain's Queen Letizia as she turns 50

But Letizia has had to battle to get there.

From the beginning of her royal life, the spotlight has been on her. Alongside possibly Penélope Cruz, no other woman in Spain is more talked about, whether it be about how she looks and dresses, her commitment to social causes or any perceived transgression from tradition.

“Letizia has always been talked about since she arrived in the monarchy because she is such an interesting and complex person who eclipses all others, including the King Emeritus Juan Carlos, when he was king,” said Alberto Lardiés, journalist and author of several books on the Spanish royals.

Letizia became queen consort at a time when the Spanish monarchy was on a downward roll following successive scandals involving Juan Carlos and her brother-in-law, Inaki Urdangarín.

She is known not to have had an easy time fitting in. Juan Carlos is known to have had little time for her because of her background. Letizia soon also distanced herself from Sofía, her predecessor and a model of conformity, as well as many of the rest of the what has always been known as a very conservative family.

In one of the most commented-on occasions, Letizia, now queen, was seen having words and stepping in the way to prevent Sofía, from posing with Letizia’s children at Palma de Mallorca cathedral in 2018. The reason why wasn't clear, but her insistence was.

Earlier this year, she stood out by not blessing herself like the rest of her immediate family and nearby priests during a televised religious ceremony.

All eyes will now be on Felipe, Letizia, Juan Carlos and Sofía when they turn up for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, the first time they will be seen together in a long time.

It was Juan Carlos, once Spain’s most popular figure, who came close to shattering the monarchy’s reputation on many occasions, most recently when he was mentioned in 2020 in financial investigations along with a one-time lover.

He subsequently left the country and has since been residing in Abu Dhabi.

And although better known as a progressive feminist rather than a fervent monarchist, Letizia is now accredited with playing a major role in Felipe’s decision to forge a new path and break ties with the palace’s corruption-linked past so as to save the monarchy.

Lardiés says royal watchers now say Letizia is “turning out to be the good one and Juan Carlos was not that good after all.”

Mábel Galaz, El Pais palace correspondent for three decades and author of “Royal Letizia,” told her paper in an interview that a key attribute of Letizia’s is that people can identify with her.

“She has traveled in the subway, she has paid a mortgage, she has had problems making it to the end of the month, like the rest of us,” Galaz said. “She knows the monarchy has to reinvent itself and be more ordinary.”

As princess she was obliged to fulfill many official functions and by the looks on her face, it didn’t seem to always suit her. But once she became queen she freed herself up to dedicate time to things that genuinely interest her, such as organizations dealing with cancer and rare diseases, education, culture and Spain’s international cooperation projects for developing countries.

“She has become an icon,” Lardiés said. “Not on the level of the late Lady Di, but she is considered unique and very different from anyone else in the Spanish royalty.”

One of the rare moments when she talked about herself candidly since becoming queen occurred when she revisited her alma mater, Madrid’s Complutense University, for the 50th anniversary of the journalism faculty last year.

In a speech, she recounted how once one of her professors, a bit fed up with her, interrupted a class shouting, “Ortíz, look, I obviously don’t know what is going to come of your life, but when it comes to being annoying, you have no rival.”

Letizia said he was referring to her questions and curiosity. She said she continues to question but now doesn’t reveal the answers they give her.

Commenting on her age, she said:

“The faculty is 50 years old and I am about to be too, as all of Spain knows¨....... I think that 50 years is a nice figure to continue trying to do things well in the place that corresponds to each of us.”

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Spain's Queen Letizia and Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge leave the Order of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Monday, June 17, 2019. Spain’s Queen Letizia turned 50 on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Spain is taking the opportunity to assess its scarred monarchy and ponder how the arrival of a middle-class commoner may help shake one of Europe’s most storied royal dynasties into a modern and more palatable institution. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein Combined Shape Caption FILE - Spain's Queen Letizia and Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge leave the Order of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Monday, June 17, 2019. Spain’s Queen Letizia turned 50 on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Spain is taking the opportunity to assess its scarred monarchy and ponder how the arrival of a middle-class commoner may help shake one of Europe’s most storied royal dynasties into a modern and more palatable institution. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Spain's Crown Prince Felipe and his wife Princess Letizia smile before an official dinner at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Monday, Jan. 29, 2007. Current Spain’s Queen Letizia turned 50 on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Spain is taking the opportunity to assess its scarred monarchy and ponder how the arrival of a middle-class commoner may help shake one of Europe’s most storied royal dynasties into a modern and more palatable institution. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza, File) Credit: Daniel Ochoa de Olza Credit: Daniel Ochoa de Olza Combined Shape Caption FILE - Spain's Crown Prince Felipe and his wife Princess Letizia smile before an official dinner at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Monday, Jan. 29, 2007. Current Spain’s Queen Letizia turned 50 on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Spain is taking the opportunity to assess its scarred monarchy and ponder how the arrival of a middle-class commoner may help shake one of Europe’s most storied royal dynasties into a modern and more palatable institution. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza, File) Credit: Daniel Ochoa de Olza Credit: Daniel Ochoa de Olza

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia clasp their hands outside Barcelona's Sagrada Familia Basilica for a solemn Mass in honour of the victims of the terror attacks that killed 14 people and wounded over 120 in Barcelona , Spain, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. Spain’s Queen Letizia turned 50 on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Spain is taking the opportunity to assess its scarred monarchy and ponder how the arrival of a middle-class commoner may help shake one of Europe’s most storied royal dynasties into a modern and more palatable institution. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez Combined Shape Caption FILE - Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia clasp their hands outside Barcelona's Sagrada Familia Basilica for a solemn Mass in honour of the victims of the terror attacks that killed 14 people and wounded over 120 in Barcelona , Spain, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. Spain’s Queen Letizia turned 50 on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Spain is taking the opportunity to assess its scarred monarchy and ponder how the arrival of a middle-class commoner may help shake one of Europe’s most storied royal dynasties into a modern and more palatable institution. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Spain's King Felipe salutes next to Queen Letizia during a military parade to celebrate a holiday known as 'Dia de la Hispanidad' or Hispanic Day in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Spain’s Queen Letizia turned 50 on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Spain is taking the opportunity to assess its scarred monarchy and ponder how the arrival of a middle-class commoner may help shake one of Europe’s most storied royal dynasties into a modern and more palatable institution. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez Combined Shape Caption FILE - Spain's King Felipe salutes next to Queen Letizia during a military parade to celebrate a holiday known as 'Dia de la Hispanidad' or Hispanic Day in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Spain’s Queen Letizia turned 50 on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Spain is taking the opportunity to assess its scarred monarchy and ponder how the arrival of a middle-class commoner may help shake one of Europe’s most storied royal dynasties into a modern and more palatable institution. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Sue Bird of the United States, left, lifts the trophy as Queen Letizia applauds after winning the Women's Basketball World Cup final match against Australia in Tenerife, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. Spain’s Queen Letizia turned 50 on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Spain is taking the opportunity to assess its scarred monarchy and ponder how the arrival of a middle-class commoner may help shake one of Europe’s most storied royal dynasties into a modern and more palatable institution. (AP Photo/Andres Gutierrez, File) Credit: Andres Gutierrez Credit: Andres Gutierrez Combined Shape Caption FILE - Sue Bird of the United States, left, lifts the trophy as Queen Letizia applauds after winning the Women's Basketball World Cup final match against Australia in Tenerife, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. Spain’s Queen Letizia turned 50 on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Spain is taking the opportunity to assess its scarred monarchy and ponder how the arrival of a middle-class commoner may help shake one of Europe’s most storied royal dynasties into a modern and more palatable institution. (AP Photo/Andres Gutierrez, File) Credit: Andres Gutierrez Credit: Andres Gutierrez

Combined Shape Caption FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden walks with Spain's Queen Letizia before a gala dinner at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Spain’s Queen Letizia turned 50 on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Spain is taking the opportunity to assess its scarred monarchy and ponder how the arrival of a middle-class commoner may help shake one of Europe’s most storied royal dynasties into a modern and more palatable institution. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas, File) Credit: Andrea Comas Credit: Andrea Comas Combined Shape Caption FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden walks with Spain's Queen Letizia before a gala dinner at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Spain’s Queen Letizia turned 50 on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Spain is taking the opportunity to assess its scarred monarchy and ponder how the arrival of a middle-class commoner may help shake one of Europe’s most storied royal dynasties into a modern and more palatable institution. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas, File) Credit: Andrea Comas Credit: Andrea Comas

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Britain's Prince Charles kisses the hand of Queen Letizia of Spain as they greet each other on a visit Auckland Castle to view the The Spanish Gallery, in Bishops Auckland, England, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Spain’s Queen Letizia turned 50 on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Spain is taking the opportunity to assess its scarred monarchy and ponder how the arrival of a middle-class commoner may help shake one of Europe’s most storied royal dynasties into a modern and more palatable institution. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, File) Credit: Scott Heppell Credit: Scott Heppell Combined Shape Caption FILE - Britain's Prince Charles kisses the hand of Queen Letizia of Spain as they greet each other on a visit Auckland Castle to view the The Spanish Gallery, in Bishops Auckland, England, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Spain’s Queen Letizia turned 50 on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Spain is taking the opportunity to assess its scarred monarchy and ponder how the arrival of a middle-class commoner may help shake one of Europe’s most storied royal dynasties into a modern and more palatable institution. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, File) Credit: Scott Heppell Credit: Scott Heppell