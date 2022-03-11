Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Flying object crashes in Croatian capital, triggers blast

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Police say a flying object has crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast but apparently causing no injuries

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A flying object crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast but apparently causing no injuries, police said Friday.

Some media reports said that the mysterious object could be a drone that flew to the Croatian capital from the Ukrainian war zone hundreds of miles away. Others said it could be a small plane. The reports could not be immediately confirmed.

The police said they came to the scene of the explosion on the outskirts of Zagreb after calls from local citizens. They said they found a large crater and two parachutes in a wooded area. Some parked cars were damaged.

Photos from the scene show metal pieces of the wreckage spread on the ground and what seems to be a section of a wing. Police sealed off the area of the blast for investigation.

Witnesses quoted by the media said they first heard a large explosion that rocked the ground, then a foul smell.

In Other News
1
Google, Meta face EU probe into possible competition breach
2
Live updates: Putin approves 'volunteer fighters' to Ukraine
3
Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens
4
Asian shares sink as war, inflation hold sway on markets
5
AP source: Chargers acquiring Mack from Bears for 2 picks
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top