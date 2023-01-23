Florida's Shelton in quarterfinals in Australian Open debut

He would throw uppercuts and yell, “Come on!” or “Let's go!” after winning points, and when the close contest came to a close, Shelton jutted out his tongue and flexed his arms.

“Definitely a grueling match,” said Shelton, whose father, Bryan, reached a career-best ranking of No. 55 as a pro and now coaches the Florida men's team.

The younger Shelton joins Sebastian Korda — his dad won the 1998 Australian Open — to give the U.S. at least two men in the quarterfinals in Melbourne for the first time since 2007.

Yet another American could join them because Tommy Paul was in fourth-round action Monday, too, going up against No. 24 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.

Also reaching the men’s quarterfinals with a five-set win Monday was No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev.

The Russian kept coming back, kept coming back, kept coming back — from down 5-2 in the fifth set, then facing a pair of match points while trailing 6-5, then from 5-0 and 7-2 in the first-to-10 concluding tiebreaker — before finally putting away No. 9 Holger Rune 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (11-9) at Rod Laver Arena.

Rublev won it when his backhand return slipped off the net cord and barely, just barely, made it over onto Rune's side of the court, impossible to reach. Rublev dropped to his back at the baseline and raised both arms as if to say, "Sorry!" — or perhaps "Sorry. Not sorry!" — while Rune also flung away his racket.

“I have no words, man. I’m shaking,” Rublev said. “That ball was exactly on my side and I don't know how (it) went over.”

In the quarterfinals, Rublev will meet either 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, the last man in the field with so much as one major trophy, or Australian Alex de Minaur, while Shelton's next opponent is going to be Paul or Bautista Agut.

Advancing in the women's draw Monday were Magda Linette — into the quarterfinals of a Slam for the first time at age 31 and in her 30th appearance at a major — Karolina Pliskova, Aryna Sabalenka and Donna Vekic.

Linette will play Pliskova, while Sabalenka will face Vekic for semifinal berths. On the other side of the bracket, it'll be Jessica Pegula vs. Victoria Azarenka, and Elena Rybakina vs. Jelena Ostapenko.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake Credit: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Credit: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake Credit: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan