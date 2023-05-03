Florida to execute prisoner for 1986 fatal stabbing of woman

Darryl B. Barwick, 56, is set to be executed at 6 p.m. at Florida State Prison in Starke.

Barwick confessed to killing 24-year-old Rebecca Wendt in her Panama City apartment on March 31, 1986, after watching her sunbathing outside and following her back to her room. He said he intended to rob Wendt but then killed her as she resisted, stabbing her 37 times while she tried to fight him off.