Florida State cold from deep, outlasts UNCG in NCAA tourney

Isaiah Miller scored 17 points and Keyshaun Langley added 16 for Greensboro (21-9), which was seeking its first tournament win. Greensboro shot 32% overall as Florida State allowed a season-low point total.

Florida State rolled out to a 13-2 lead as Greensboro missed nine of its first 10 shots.

Koprivica went up high for a two-handed alley-oop jam on an assist from M.J. Walker that put the Seminoles up 15-4.

Greensboro started to settle down later in the first half. The 6-foot Miller dunked off an inbounds lob from the baseline to cut Florida State's advantage to 25-18.

Langley was fouled on a deep made 3-pointer from straight away, and his free throw with 36 seconds left in the half trimmed Florida State's edge to 29-26.

Langley's 3-pointer in the opening seconds of the second half tied the game at 29, but Florida State responded with a 12-0 run.

Greensboro surged again. A pair of free throws by Miller cut Florida State's lead to one point, but two quick baskets by Gray got the Seminoles back on track.

UNC-Greensboro's Isaiah Miller (1) and Florida State's M.J. Walker (23) battle for a loose ball during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Banker's Life Fieldhouse, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Florida State's Anthony Polite (2) dunks during the second half of a first-round game against UNC-Greensboro in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Banker's Life Fieldhouse, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Indianapolis. Florida State defeated UNC-Greensboro 64-54. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Florida State's Scottie Barnes (4) is defended by UNC-Greensboro's Isaiah Miller (1) during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Banker's Life Fieldhouse, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Indianapolis. Florida State defeated UNC-Greensboro 64-54. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)