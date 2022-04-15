Florida police officer convicted in woman's rough arrest

Giraldo, who is Hispanic, faces up to five years in prison at sentencing. The jury consisted of two Black women, one Hispanic woman and three Hispanic men.

The video sparked outrage in a county where at least nine police officers from four different police agencies are awaiting trial on allegations they battered suspects while on duty, the Miami Herald reported. Three other officers have been acquitted since 2019 in excessive force cases.

The conviction of North Miami police Officer Jonathon Aledda was overturned by an appeals court in February. He had fired fired his weapon at an autistic man holding a silver toy truck, and hit the man's caregiver. Prosecutors declined to try the case again.

In Giraldo's case, video showed him pushing Loving into a fence and then taking her to the ground, where she was handcuffed. Loving was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence. Those charges were later dropped.

The arrest report inaccurately said that Loving was “causing a scene” and was being “uncooperative,” prosecutors said.

Giraldo’s defense attorney countered that it was Loving and another woman at the scene who were out of control.

“We thought that we had established that they couldn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt the charges, but I guess the jury saw it a different way, and we have to accept the jury’s verdict,” Rouviere said after Giraldo was convicted on Thursday.