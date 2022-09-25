Florida monitors a growing Tropical Storm Ian in Caribbean

Ian was forecast to become a hurricane Sunday and a major storm as soon as late Monday. Ian had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) Saturday night as it swirled about 395 miles (630 kilometers) southeast of Grand Cayman, in the Cayman Islands.

A hurricane warning was in effect for the island, and hurricane watches were issued for western Cuba.

“Ian forecast to begin rapidly intensifying,” the hurricane center reported.

John Cangialosi, a senior hurricane specialist at the Miami-based center, said it was not yet clear exactly where Ian will hit hardest. He said Floridians should begin preparations, including gathering supplies for potential power outages.

“At this point really the right message for those living in Florida is that you have to watch forecasts and get ready and prepare yourself for potential impact from this tropical system,” he said.

In Pinellas Park, near Tampa, people were waiting in line at a Home Depot when it opened at 6 a.m. Saturday, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Manager Wendy Macrini said the store had sold 600 cases of water by early afternoon and ran out of generators.

People also were buying up plywood to shore up their windows: “Better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it,” Matt Beaver, of Pinellas Park, told the Times.

Elsewhere, powerful post-tropical cyclone Fiona crashed ashore Saturday in Nova Scotia in the Atlantic Canada region, washing houses into the sea, tearing off rooftops and knocking out power to more than 500,000 customers in two provinces.

Associated Press writer Julie Walker contributed to this report from New York.

Credit: Rene Roy Credit: Rene Roy