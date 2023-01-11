Florida manatee deaths drop but starvation still a concern

So far about 30,000 pounds (13,600 kilograms) of lettuce paid for through donations has been fed to manatees at the site on the Indian River Lagoon, near Cape Canaveral. Another 25,000 pounds (11,300 kilograms) is on its way, Pasawicz said, as more manatees show up.

“This is a marathon. It's going to last us for several months,” said Jon Wallace of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The long-term key to manatee survival is restoration of beds of seagrass on which they depend, officials say. Seagrass in the Indian River Lagoon that stretches for miles along the east coast has been decimated by water pollution from agriculture, septic tanks, urban runoff and other sources.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, announced Tuesday that $100 million annually of his proposed $3.5 billion in environmental funding would be used “for priority projects to improve water quality” in the lagoon, including reduction of harmful nutrients and more seagrass plantings. Money would also be set aside to continue task forces on harmful blue-green algae blooms and red tide outbreaks triggered by water pollution.

That money must be appropriated by the Legislature. Wildlife officials had few details Wednesday as it relates to manatees but welcomed any boost in funding.

“We're looking forward to it,” said FWC manatee program spokesperson Tom Reinert. “I'd like to think that our feeding program at least helped some manatees.”

There are between 7,000 and 8,000 manatees — also known as sea cows — in Florida, according to state estimates. They are close relatives of elephants and can live up to 65 years, but they reproduce slowly.