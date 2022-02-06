Florida man steals car; train sends it crashing into house

Police said the man claimed he stole the car in a “good faith effort" to search for his own vehicle after leaving a bar early Saturday in Martin County, around 50 miles north of West Palm Beach. Instead, he got stuck on the railroad tracks in the path of an oncoming train.

The homeowners were fine, but "the explosive sound of a driverless car smashing into the side of their home was clearly jolting," the Martin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.