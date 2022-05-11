Florida man pleads guilty to role in Capitol riot

According to court documents, Fairchild joined with others objecting to Democratic President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over former Republican President Donald Trump. A mob attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying election results, authorities said. Five people died in the violence.

According to the criminal complaint, Fairchild was part of a crowd at the Capitol’s then-restricted West Plaza. Fairchild stood at the front of the crowd and walked alongside the barriers. Prosecutors said he made multiple attempts to wrest the barriers from police officers. After the crowd moved at least two barriers, Fairchild illegally entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing Door.