Florida governor admonishes students for wearing face masks

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference after announcing a $20 million dollar program to create cybersecurity opportunities through the Florida Center for Cybersecurity at the University of South Florida Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Nation & World
6 minutes ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looked visibly annoyed and admonished a group of students who wore face masks at one of his appearances

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a fierce opponent of coronavirus mask and vaccine mandates, grew visibly annoyed and admonished a group of students for wearing face masks at a news conference Wednesday.

DeSantis, a Republican, approached the students and asked them to remove their masks as they waited for him at the news conference at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

“You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We’ve got to stop with this COVID theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous," he said, letting out an audible sigh and shaking his head.

DeSantis is running for reelection and is considered to be a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate. His oppoosition to masks and vaccines has drawn national attention, and his dministration has banned mask mandates in schools.

DeSantis' office did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late last month eased its masking guidelines.

