Florida district to pay $26 million to shooting victims

Nikolas Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October to the murders, and awaits a sentence of death or life in prison early next year.

“While we recognize no amount of money can make these families whole, it is the school board’s hope that this settlement will show our heartfelt commitment to the MSD families, students, staff, faculty and to the entire Broward County community,” said Marylin Batista, the board's interim general counsel.

Last month, attorneys for 16 of the 17 people killed and some of those wounded said they had reached a monetary settlement with the federal government over the FBI’s failure to investigate a tip it received about a month before the massacre.

The attorneys at the time said the federal settlement’s details were confidential, but a person familiar with the deal said the government will pay the families $127.5 million overall. The person requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the amount.