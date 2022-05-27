Florida condo collapse settlement reached, tops $1 billion

The judge will determine the attorneys fees, but it is expected to be a fraction of the third lawyers would normally earn. Cases like this typically take three years or more to reach a settlement, let alone get to trial.

In their motion for “preliminary approval of class action settlement," attorneys for plaintiffs and defendants described the collapse in Surfside as a “ ‘black swan’ event that devastated this community," and said they were “proud to have met this Court’s challenge to provide relief to the class of victims before the one-year anniversary of the collapse.”

Most of Champlain Towers South collapsed suddenly around 1:20 a.m. last June 24 as most of its residents slept. Only three people survived the initial collapse.

No other survivors were found despite around-the-clock efforts by rescuers who dug through a 40-foot (12-meter) high pile of rubble for two weeks. Another three dozen people were able to escape from the portion of the building that remained standing. All 135 units were ultimately demolished, leaving a gaping hole along Surfside's beachfront.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology is investigating the cause of the collapse, a process expected to take years. Champlain South had a long history of maintenance problems and questions have been raised about the quality of its original construction and inspections in the early 1980s.

The collapse drew new scrutiny to high-rise safety statewide, especially in vulnerable coastal areas. At the time, Miami-Dade and neighboring Broward counties were the only ones of Florida’s 67 counties requiring buildings to recertify their safety after 40 years.

New legislation passed by the Legislature this week in a special session and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis will require those certifications statewide, significantly earlier in the building's lifespan.

Recertification will be required after 30 years, or 25 years if the building is within 3 miles (5 kilometers) of the coast, and every 10 years thereafter. The Champlain Towers South was 40 years old and its condominium association had been struggling with compliance at the time of the collapse.

