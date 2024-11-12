Florida coach Todd Golden calls past few days 'challenging' after Title IX inquiry becomes public

“I thought it was great," Golden said. "I thought (fans) were as usual, and obviously during the current circumstances, I appreciate it.”

It was Golden's first public appearance since he acknowledged an ongoing school inquiry into sexual harassment and stalking allegations. Golden previously said he is considering "defamation claims," presumably against his accusers.

The 39-year-old Golden shook hands with his assistants and got several hugs from players as well as Grambling State coach Donte’ Jackson. Golden’s wife, Megan, and their two children sat behind the bench.

One difference hardly anyone noticed: advertisements and public service announcements involving the coach were removed from video boards inside the O’Connell Center.

The Independent Florida Alligator reported Friday the university was investigating Golden for allegations of sexual harassment, sexual exploitation, stalking and cyberstalking multiple women, including students.

According to the student-run newspaper, the claims include unwanted sexual advances on Instagram, requesting sexual favors and sending photos and videos of his genitalia. The newspaper based its report on a Title IX complaint filed against Golden on Sept. 27.

“What’s personally getting me through this right now?" Golden said. "Respecting the situation, my family, my team, my coaching staff. We’re just continuing to attack it like we normally would every day.”

Asked what he would say to female fans, Golden requested patience.

“Obviously, in this situation, due process and to continue to support guys, and I just would hope that they would allow the process to take place and see where it ends up," he said.

On more than one occasion, the paper said, Golden allegedly took photos of women walking or driving and sent those pictures to the subjects involved. Alleged stalking incidents also included Golden, a married father of two young boys, showing up to locations where he knew the women would be.

“Again, I know what’s going on. I know the situation," Golden said. "Our staff’s done a great job. Our guys have done a good job. We’ve spent a lot of time together over the last couple days and continue to prepare for what we have in front of us, which was this game tonight and what will be Florida State on Friday.”

The Gators (3-0) responded with their best first half of the season against Grambling State (1-2). Five players scored in double figures, led by Rueben Chinyelu's career-tying 14 points. Golden said their performance was expected.

“I think they know who I am and, again, they’re mature," Golden said. “They’re all really good guys and all super focused. We had really good practices. We had a great shoot-around and I thought they were all really locked in. I felt like we were going to play really well."

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll

Credit: AP Credit: AP