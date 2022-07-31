Floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship

“People who are poor in east Kentucky are really some of the most disadvantaged people in our entire country,” said Evan Smith, an attorney with the Appalachian Research and Defense Fund, which provides free legal services for low-income and vulnerable people. “And for those who have now lost vehicles, homes, loved ones, it’s hard for me to see how they bounce back from this."

“I mean, people will,” Smith added. "People are more resilient than we can imagine at times. But without some type of state and national help, I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

He thinks some people who can afford to leave will do so, with younger people — less likely than their elders to try to rebuild where they are — more likely to look for jobs elsewhere.

Coal once dominated the economy of this corner of the Appalachian Mountains, offering the best-paying jobs in a place that had difficulty sustaining other kinds of work, but production has plunged by some 90% since the heyday of 1990, according to a state report. And as production declined, the jobs went away.

The record floods "couldn't have come at a worse time," said Doug Holliday, a 73-year-old attorney in Hazard, Kentucky, who represents miners with black lung disease and other health problems.

”The coal business has been petering out and a lot of people have left," Holliday said. "The people who are left live paycheck-to-paycheck or on Social Security, and most of them live in mobile homes on the very edge of the economy."

Holliday thinks an old friend died in one of those mobile homes, which was swept away by floodwaters and hasn't been seen since. He isn't the only one trying to account for people in what Gov. Andy Beshear called “one of the worst, most devastating flooding events" in Kentucky's history.

There's a chance the legacy of the coal industry, diminished though it is, made the flooding worse. The hardest hit areas of eastern Kentucky received between 8 and 10 1/2 inches (20-27 centimeters) of rain over 48 hours, and the degradation of the land wrought by coal mining might have altered the landscape enough to help push rivers and creeks to crest at record levels.

“Decades upon decades of strip mining and mountaintop-removal mining leaves the land unable to help absorb some of that runoff during periods of high rainfall,” said Emily Satterwhite, director of Appalachian Studies at Virginia Tech.

The North Fork of the Kentucky River reached 20.9 feet (6.4 meters) in Whitesburg — more than 6 feet (1.8 meters) over the previous record — and crested at a record 43.5 feet (13.25 meters) in Jackson, said National Weather Service meteorologist Brandon Bonds.

Melinda Hurd, 27, was forced from her home in Martin, Kentucky, on Thursday afternoon when the Big Sandy River rose to her front steps — and then kept coming.

“As soon as I stepped off my steps it was waist high," she said. She is staying with two of her dogs at Jenny Wiley State Park in Prestonsburg, about 20 minutes from her home.

Hurd’s neighbors weren’t as lucky; some were stuck on their roofs, waiting to be rescued.

“I know our whole basement is destroyed," she said. "But I feel very, very lucky. I don’t think it will be a total loss.”

Hurd works a cash job caring for an elderly woman, meaning she has no insurance or benefits.

Hurd’s home also flooded in 2009 on Mother’s Day, nearly destroying everything inside. She received financial help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency then, and will likely need more help this time around.

At a briefing with Beshear, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said more help is on the way. And the governor opened an online portal for donations to flood victims.

Satterwhite said many residents will want to remain, kept in place by attachments to extended families and support networks that sustain them through good times and bad.

Smith, the woman who salvaged her 2-year-old grandson’s trike, said fast-rising water forced her from her trailer around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

“Everything in it has got mud all over it,” she said. “There’s probably 6 to 8 inches (15 to 20 centimeters) of mud in the rooms. The walls are all water-logged all the way up.”

Despite all that, she's not leaving Knott County. She doesn't think she ever could.

“It’s the mountains," she said. “It’s the land, it’s the people that connect together to make it a home.”

——-

Contributors include Anita Snow in Phoenix and Mike Schneider in Orlando, Fla. Selsky reported from Salem, Ore. and Schreiner from Frankfort, Ky.

Combined Shape Caption Evelyn Smith of Cary, Ky., gathers clothing at the Knott County Sportsplex in Leburn, Ky., Friday, July 29, 2022. Smith lost everything as fast rising floodwaters forced her from her home, and the sportsplex is being used as a evacuation center. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley Combined Shape Caption Evelyn Smith of Cary, Ky., gathers clothing at the Knott County Sportsplex in Leburn, Ky., Friday, July 29, 2022. Smith lost everything as fast rising floodwaters forced her from her home, and the sportsplex is being used as a evacuation center. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Combined Shape Caption Volunteers from the local mennonite community carry tubfulls of debris from flood soaked houses for disposal at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley Combined Shape Caption Volunteers from the local mennonite community carry tubfulls of debris from flood soaked houses for disposal at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Combined Shape Caption Members of the local Mennonite community remove mud filled debris from homes following flooding at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley Combined Shape Caption Members of the local Mennonite community remove mud filled debris from homes following flooding at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Combined Shape Caption Teresa Reynolds sits exhausted as members of her community clean the debris from their flood ravaged homes in Ogden, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley Combined Shape Caption Teresa Reynolds sits exhausted as members of her community clean the debris from their flood ravaged homes in Ogden, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Combined Shape Caption Bonnie Combs, right, hugs her 10-year-old granddaughter Adelynn Bowling watches as her property becomes covered by the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley Combined Shape Caption Bonnie Combs, right, hugs her 10-year-old granddaughter Adelynn Bowling watches as her property becomes covered by the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Combined Shape Caption Phillip Michael Caudill, holds his 4-year-old son, Connor, outside their temporary room at Jenny Wiley State Park in Prestonsburg, Ky., on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The state park is serving a as a shelter for flooding victims. Caudill and his family had to flee their home in Wayland, Kentucky, early Thursday morning as flood waters rushed in when heavy rains pounded eastern Kentucky. (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan) Credit: Dylan Lovan Credit: Dylan Lovan Combined Shape Caption Phillip Michael Caudill, holds his 4-year-old son, Connor, outside their temporary room at Jenny Wiley State Park in Prestonsburg, Ky., on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The state park is serving a as a shelter for flooding victims. Caudill and his family had to flee their home in Wayland, Kentucky, early Thursday morning as flood waters rushed in when heavy rains pounded eastern Kentucky. (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan) Credit: Dylan Lovan Credit: Dylan Lovan

Combined Shape Caption Men ride in a bpsy along flooded Wolverine Road in Breathitt County, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Combined Shape Caption Men ride in a bpsy along flooded Wolverine Road in Breathitt County, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Credit: Ryan C. Hermens

Combined Shape Caption Patricia Colombo explains how she and her fiance took turns overnight watching the water line near his home in Jackson, Ky., on Friday, July 29, 2022. Colombo had to be rescued from her car (not the one pictured) when it stalled in high water earlier in the day Thursday while she was trying to drive home during heavy rains. (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan) Credit: Dylan Lovan Credit: Dylan Lovan Combined Shape Caption Patricia Colombo explains how she and her fiance took turns overnight watching the water line near his home in Jackson, Ky., on Friday, July 29, 2022. Colombo had to be rescued from her car (not the one pictured) when it stalled in high water earlier in the day Thursday while she was trying to drive home during heavy rains. (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan) Credit: Dylan Lovan Credit: Dylan Lovan

Combined Shape Caption Will Anderson, Director of the Hindman Settlement School sorts through the mud covered objects in his office in Hindman, Ky., Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley Combined Shape Caption Will Anderson, Director of the Hindman Settlement School sorts through the mud covered objects in his office in Hindman, Ky., Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Combined Shape Caption Home and structures are flooded near Quicksand, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Combined Shape Caption Home and structures are flooded near Quicksand, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Credit: Ryan C. Hermens

Combined Shape Caption Homes are flooded by Lost Creek, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Combined Shape Caption Homes are flooded by Lost Creek, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Credit: Ryan C. Hermens

Combined Shape Caption Homes are flooded by Lost Creek, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Combined Shape Caption Homes are flooded by Lost Creek, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Credit: Ryan C. Hermens

Combined Shape Caption Homes are flooded by Lost Creek, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Combined Shape Caption Homes are flooded by Lost Creek, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Credit: Ryan C. Hermens

Combined Shape Caption Volunteers from the local mennonite community clean flood damaged property from a house at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley Combined Shape Caption Volunteers from the local mennonite community clean flood damaged property from a house at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley