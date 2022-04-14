Floods in South Africa's Durban area kill more than 300

At least 18 students and one teacher from various schools have died in the floods, Education Minister Angie Motshekga said.

“This is a catastrophe and the damage is unprecedented. What is even more worrying is that more rain is expected in the same areas that are already affected,” Motshekga said in a statement issued Thursday.

Police used stun grenades to disperse residents in the Reservoir Hills areas of Durban who were protesting what they said was the lack of official assistance, according to South African media reports.

The South African National Defense Force has deployed troops to assist with rescue and mop-up operations.

The floods have knocked out water and electricity to large parts of Durban and the surrounding eThekwini metropolitan area and it will take at least a week to restore those services, according to officials.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited is convening an emergency Cabinet meeting to declare the floods a national disaster so that funds can be released to help repair the damage. He visited several areas hit by the floods and mudslides on Wednesday.

Fourteen crocodiles that were swept away from a farm in the Tongaat area north of Durban have been recaptured, according to wildlife officials.

Caption A woman is seen through a damaged wall hanging her clothes on a makeshift washing line in Ntuzuma, outside of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Flooding in South Africa's Durban area has taken at least 259 lives and is a "catastrophe of enormous proportions," President Cyril Ramaphosa said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Str) Credit: STR Credit: STR Caption A woman is seen through a damaged wall hanging her clothes on a makeshift washing line in Ntuzuma, outside of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Flooding in South Africa's Durban area has taken at least 259 lives and is a "catastrophe of enormous proportions," President Cyril Ramaphosa said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Str) Credit: STR Credit: STR