Flooding looms large again in Mississippi's capital city

“If you are capable of getting out now, get out now. Get out as soon as possible,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba at a news conference Saturday, the same day Mississippi’s governor declared a state of emergency.

Linda Gagliardi, a Red Cross volunteer deployed from Huntsville, Alabama, said she expects an influx of residents Sunday night.

“Our advice is to have a plan and be ready to leave at a moment's notice,” Gagliardi said. “And I think that's what people are waiting for, that moment's notice.”

As Red Cross volunteers helped Daniels finish a load of laundry, she waited for her 18-year-old daughter and an 11-month-old grandson to arrive. They had stayed with friends the previous night, but the family’s long-term plans are up on in the air.

Some Jackson residents were moving belongings out of their homes. Others were stocking up on sandbags. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency had deployed 126,000 sandbags to act as water barriers in preparation for flooding.

Oscar Day, an inventory control worker at a sandbag distribution site, said Jackson residents started preparing their homes for potential flood damage earlier than in 2020.

“A lot of people took the heat last time,” Day told The Associated Press on Sunday, referring to residents who chose not to take precautions two years ago.

The Mississippi floodwaters arrive in the wake of the destruction and death visited upon Kentucky residents last month. Those floods caused at least 39 deaths and robbed thousands of families of all of their possessions. Nearly a month later, residents are wrestling with the question of whether to rebuild at the place they call home or start over somewhere else.

In Jackson, officials have not implemented a mandatory evacuation order but have said residents risk fending for themselves if they choose to stay home.

A Ridgeland police officer patrolling the grounds of the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community on Sunday estimated that about 20% of the residents had yet to evacuate by Sunday afternoon.

He warned: “If you stay here and you get stranded, we may or may not be able to come rescue you."

___

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/mikergoldberg.

Combined Shape Caption A homeowner rushes through rising floodwaters in this northeast Jackson, Miss., neighborhood, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Local officials anticipate flooding in neighborhoods near the Pearl River, the results of severe flooding from heavy rains days earlier. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Combined Shape Caption A homeowner rushes through rising floodwaters in this northeast Jackson, Miss., neighborhood, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Local officials anticipate flooding in neighborhoods near the Pearl River, the results of severe flooding from heavy rains days earlier. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Combined Shape Caption Flood waters rise in a Madison County, Miss., mobile home community, near the Ross Barnett Reservoir Spillway, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The community, which was severely flooded in 2020, is expected to see severe flooding from the increased release of the accumulated water from heavy rains earlier this week. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Combined Shape Caption Flood waters rise in a Madison County, Miss., mobile home community, near the Ross Barnett Reservoir Spillway, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The community, which was severely flooded in 2020, is expected to see severe flooding from the increased release of the accumulated water from heavy rains earlier this week. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Combined Shape Caption Oscar Day, an inventory control worker at a sandbag distribution site, said Jackson residents started preparing their homes for potential flood damage earlier than in years past, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has deployed 126,000 sandbags to act as water barriers in preparation for flooding. (AP Photo/Michael Goldberg) Credit: Michael Goldberg Credit: Michael Goldberg Combined Shape Caption Oscar Day, an inventory control worker at a sandbag distribution site, said Jackson residents started preparing their homes for potential flood damage earlier than in years past, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has deployed 126,000 sandbags to act as water barriers in preparation for flooding. (AP Photo/Michael Goldberg) Credit: Michael Goldberg Credit: Michael Goldberg

Combined Shape Caption A sand stockpile housed at a Mississippi Department of Public Works maintenance facility in Jackson, Miss., is seen Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said it has deployed 126,000 sandbags to act as water barriers in preparation for flooding. (AP Photo/Michael Goldberg) Credit: Michael Goldberg Credit: Michael Goldberg Combined Shape Caption A sand stockpile housed at a Mississippi Department of Public Works maintenance facility in Jackson, Miss., is seen Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said it has deployed 126,000 sandbags to act as water barriers in preparation for flooding. (AP Photo/Michael Goldberg) Credit: Michael Goldberg Credit: Michael Goldberg

Combined Shape Caption A homeowner keeps an eye on the floodwater's depth as he drives through a northeast Jackson, Miss., neighborhood, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Local officials anticipate flooding in neighborhoods near the Pearl River, the results of severe flooding from heavy rains earlier in the week in mid-Mississippi. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Combined Shape Caption A homeowner keeps an eye on the floodwater's depth as he drives through a northeast Jackson, Miss., neighborhood, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Local officials anticipate flooding in neighborhoods near the Pearl River, the results of severe flooding from heavy rains earlier in the week in mid-Mississippi. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis