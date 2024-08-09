Flooding from the remnants of Debby leads to high water rescues in New York, Pennsylvania

In Steuben County, which borders Pennsylvania, officials ordered the evacuation of the towns of Jasper, Woodhull and part of Addison, and said people were trapped as floodwaters made multiple roads impassable.

In the hamlet of Woodhull, a rain-swollen creek ran so ferociously that water overtopped a bridge. Area resident Stephanie Waters said parts of sheds, branches and uprooted trees were among the debris that slammed into the span.

“Hearing the trees hit the bridge was scary,” she said.

Fire Chief Timothy Martin said everybody was safe in Woodhull, but “every business in Woodhull is damaged.”

John Anderson said he watched the floodwaters come up quickly, overwhelming some vehicles in Canisteo, in Steuben County, and nearby in Andover, in Allegany County. “It’s not a slow rise. It’s been very fierce,” said Anderson, who was providing dispatches to The Wellsville Sun. He said he watched people’s belongings get carried away by the raging water.

In Canisteo, farm owners Cliff and Deb Moss suffered heavy damage to their dairy farm, which has been there for more than five decades. A neighbor’s double-wide trailer floated down a field to a river during the flooding, said their daughter, Stacey Urban said.

Urban said the catastrophic damage to the community was still coming into focus, and was hard to fathom.

“They have lost a lot. Beyond heart breaking,” said Urban.

Steuben County manager Jack Wheeler said the storm was hitting some of the same areas as Tropical Storm Fred three years earlier, and that a half-dozen swift water rescue steams were actively retrieving people trapped in vehicles and homes.

About 20 evacuees arrived at a Red Cross shelter set up at a high school, Red Cross spokesman Michael Tedesco said. A second shelter was also being set up at another high school in Steuben County.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency.

Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield said a National Guard helicopter with aquatic rescue capability was sent to Tioga County because flooding conditions had become severe in the region that runs along the New York state line.

Padfield said Tioga officials have asked for help with eight to 10 rescue locations, and there are also multiple boat-based rescues being conducted.

In Potter County, also on the border with New York, the storm took out bridges and did severe damage to Route 49, said Commissioner Bob Rossman.

“My understanding is the roadway is pretty much well gone,” Rossman said. “That’ll be a very costly replacement. And one of the main thoroughfares in the county.”

He said one firefighter suffered water-related injuries but Rossman did not know the extent.

More than 150,000 customers were without power across New York and Pennsylvania, according to PowerOutage.us.

Debby was downgraded to a tropical depression late Thursday afternoon, and was a post-tropical cyclone on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said. It made landfall early Monday on the Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. Then, Debby made a second landfall early Thursday in South Carolina as a tropical storm.

In Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott warned the remnants of Debby could cause serious damage in the state, including already drenched parts of Vermont that were hit by flash flooding twice last month. Flooding that slammed the northeastern part of the state on July 30 knocked out bridges, destroyed and damaged homes, and washed away roads in the rural town of Lyndon. It came three weeks after deadly flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl. President Joe Biden approved Vermont's emergency declaration.

Rick Dente, who owns Dente’s Market in Barre, Vermont, worked to protect his business with plastic and sandbags as the rain poured down on Friday. “There isn’t a whole lot else you can do,” he said.

Jaqi Kincaid, hit by flooding last month in Lyndon, Vermont, said the previous storm knocked out her garage and well, so they have no water, and felled a 120-foot (36-meter) tree and took down fencing. "We're doing a lot of this," she told a reporter, holding her hands together as if in prayer.

Stormwater swamped parts of downtown Annapolis, Maryland, including at the U.S. Naval Academy campus Friday. And flash flooding hit the South Carolina town of Moncks Corner, where one of Debby’s early bands unleashed a tornado on Tuesday.

Up to 3 feet (0.9 meters) of fast-moving water rushed into Monks Corner, a city about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Charleston, the National Weather Service said. Across the surrounding Berkeley County, emergency crews made 33 high water rescues.

In Georgia, there were eight dam breaches with half of them occurring in Bulloch County, a rural region northwest of Savannah, Gov. Brian Kemp said. At one point, 140 people were in shelters, he said. Also in the state, some poultry facilities were flooded and some cattle were lost in flooded pastures, officials said.

At least eight people have died related to Debby, most in vehicle accidents or from fallen trees.

___

This story has been updated to correct that Jaqi Kincaid was hit once by flooding, not twice.

___

Sharp and Whittle reported from Portland, Maine. Hill reported from Altamont, New York. Scolforo reported from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Associated Press journalists Carolyn Thompson in Buffalo, New York; Lisa Rathke in Barre, Vermont; and Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina contributed to this report.

