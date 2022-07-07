Flood threat moves north as Sydney area emergency eases

“It is very pleasing to see that the weather situation is starting to ease after almost a week of relentless rain,” she said.

The weather system that had brought heavy rain to a vast swath of New South Wales was moving further from the coast out to sea north of Sydney, Bureau of Meteorology manager Diana Eadie said.

Bulga, a town about 180 kilometers (110 miles) north of Sydney by road, experienced its highest flood level since 1952, she said.

Taree, some 320 kilometers (200 miles) north of Sydney by road, was drenched by 305 millimeters (12 inches) of rain overnight — almost a third of the town’s annual rainfall average, Eadie said.

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the State Emergency Service, a boat patrols the Hunter River near Hinton, Australia, Wednesday, July, 6, 2022. Floodwaters were receding in Sydney and its surrounds on Thursday, July 7, 2022, as heavy rain continued to threaten to inundate towns north of Australia's largest city. (State Emergency Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited