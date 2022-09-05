Flood threat continues in Georgia, other southern states

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Sunday declared a state of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd counties. That directed all state resources to help with “preparation, response and recovery activities.”

In Chattooga County, several people had to be rescued from their homes on Sunday, especially in lower-lying areas of the county, Rainwater said. “They used Jon Boats, they used kayaks, they used anything that would float."

Waves of showers and storms were expected to develop Monday in the region, as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continues to stream across the South, the National Weather Service said. Some training storms — storms that drop several inches of rain as they move over the same areas like train cars — were also possible, the weather service said.

Parts of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia were under flash flood watches through Monday evening. The chance for flash flooding also extended to the northeast, into Pennsylvania and parts of southern New England, the weather service said.

Church pastors and volunteers planned to distribute water on Monday in the small towns of Summerville and Trion, according to the Chattooga County Emergency Management Agency.

Chattooga County, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta, is home to about 25,000 people.

“We’re just country folks and trying to help each other,” Rainwater said.

Associated Press writer Jeff Martin contributed from Woodstock, Georgia.

Bittings Avenue is seen partially underwater as many homes along the road were affected Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Summerville, Ga. After heavy rainfall, a Flash Flood Warning was issued in Summerville Sunday. (Olivia Ross/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

Erica Phillips takes a photo of the washed-up debris outside of Ingles after heavy rainfall, and a Flash Flood Warning was issued in Summerville, Ga., Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Olivia Ross/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

A young man walks his dog along a flooded Bittings Avenue on Sunday, Sept, 4, 2022, in Summerville, Ga. Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. (Olivia Ross/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)