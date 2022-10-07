Flood-ravaged Pakistan contests ratings downgrade by Moody's

Multiple medical and other risks facing a half-million flood survivors prompted the United Nations to raise it's demand for humanitarian aid for Pakistan to $816 million from $160 million. The Finance Ministry said it expects more funding from “multilateral and friendly countries” during a conference in November.

“Consequently,” it said, "we expect the external sector to improve further in line with the increase in liquidity”.

The ministry said that Pakistan is currently under the IMF Program in an arrangement based on the confirmation and confidence in Pakistan’s ability to maintain fiscal discipline, debt sustainability and the wherewithal to discharge all its domestic and external liabilities.

Pakistan and the IMF signed the $6 billion accord in 2019 and despite receiving a crucial tranche of $1.112 billion weeks ago the country's economy has badly been hit because of flood-related damages.

However, the statement said Moody’s “worsening near- and medium-term economic outlook” did not accurately describe the state of Pakistan's economy.

Pakistani officials, including the country's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, in recent weeks have said the record-breaking flooding caused $30 billion in damages to the country. But the ministry said a final assessment of the damages is yet to be finalized in collaboration with World Bank and other partners.

The climate-fueled floods that affected 33 million people are now causing deaths from diseases.

Currently, doctors in Pakistan are trying to contain the outbreak of waterborne and other diseases which have caused nearly 350 deaths in flood-affected areas since July, raising fears the outbreak of diseases among flood victims could cause a second wave of catastrophe.

Credit: Zahid Hussain Credit: Zahid Hussain

