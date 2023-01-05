Flood-hit Pakistan to seek $16B at next week's conference

The summit titled “International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan," is taking place weeks after U.N. officials warned that the funding raised so far for Pakistan’s flood victims will run out this month. The world body, they said, had so far received only a third of the $816 million in emergency aid it sought last October for food, medicines and other supplies.

Pakistani officials say the Islamic nation has had a negligible role in global warming but is still vulnerable to climate-induced devastation.

Pakistan emits less than 1% of heat-trapping carbon dioxide, according to officials. Even before the heavy monsoon rains struck in mid-June, cash-strapped Pakistan was facing a serious financial crisis. Officials said that without international aid, Pakistan would not be able to rebuild destroyed homes and infrastructure.

The conference is taking place at a time when Pakistan is trying to avoid a risk of default amid its dwindling reserves and spiraling inflation. That's forced the country to comply with IMF requirements to keep getting loans from the $6 billion bailout that Islamabad got in 2019.