Flights at Reagan National, Dulles airports suspended because of air traffic control problems

14 minutes ago
WASHNGTON (AP) — Flights to and from airports in the Washington, D.C., area were suspended Sunday evening after a problem at a major air traffic control facility, the Washington Post reported, citing the Federal Aviation Administration and the local airports authority.

The FAA said it "has paused departures" to D.C.-area airports while repairs to a communications system are made at the Potomac Terminal Radar Approach Control facility, the Post reported. The facility has switched to a backup system, the FAA said.

Departures from both National and Dulles International Airports were subjected to a ground stop, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said.

