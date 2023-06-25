X

Flights at Reagan National, Dulles airports resume after being halted by air traffic control woes

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 41 minutes ago
Normal operations at airports in the Washington, D

WASHNGTON (AP) — Normal operations at airports in the Washington, D.C., area resumed about an hour after they were suspended Sunday evening because of a problem at a major air traffic control facility, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The FAA said on Twitter that the operations at Reagan and Dulles international airports have restarted after repairs to a communications system were made at the Potomac Terminal Radar Approach Control facility.

While the repairs were underway, departures from National and Dulles international airports were subjected to a ground stop, the FAA said.

In Other News
1
Civil rights icon James Meredith, 90, falls at Mississippi event but...
2
Keegan Bradley wins Travelers Championship, breaks tournament record by...
3
Florida sets College World Series record for runs with 24-4 win over...
4
LGBTQ+ Pride Month reaches its grand crescendo on city streets from New...
5
No toxic gases detected after train carrying hazardous material plunged...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top