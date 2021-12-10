Fleury earns 500th win in Chicago's 2-0 win over Canadiens

Kane had the opening goal on the tip in the final moments of the first period, intercepting Allen’s clearing try and scoring into an open net.

Toews scored at 13:48 of the second period on the power play. It was the Blackhawks captain’s first goal since the 2020 NHL playoffs in the Edmonton bubble.

Borgstrom added Chicago’s insurance goal 12 minute into the third period. He intercepted Alexander Romanov’s pass in front of Allen’s net and easily tapped his second goal of the season.

NOTES: The Canadiens broke a franchise record for most games in a calendar year, having played 106 regular-season and playoff games in 2021.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Canadiens: At St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Chicago Blackhawks' Calvin de Haan, center, and Jonathan Toews congratulate goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury for his 500th career NHL win, after shutting out the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 in an NHL hockey game in Montreal on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

Montreal Canadiens' Ben Chiarot, center, falls backward between Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and defenseman Calvin de Haan during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen, right, knocks the puck away from Chicago Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel during second-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

Chicago Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews, top, celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens with teammates Alex DeBrincat, left, and Patrick Kane during second-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

Chicago Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews, top, deflects the puck into the net to score past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (34) as Canadiens' David Savard looks on during second-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen dives back to the net to make a save against Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane (88) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen snags the puck while facing the Chicago Blackhawks during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

Linesman Jonathan Deschamps, center, gets caught between Chicago Blackhawks' Mike Hardman (86) and Montreal Canadiens' Mike Hoffman, right, during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.