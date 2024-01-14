Fleetwood capitalizes on McIlroy's error on the 18th to win Dubai Invitational by 1 shot

Tommy Fleetwood has birdied the 18th to win the Dubai Invitational by one stroke from Rory McIlroy, who made bogey at the last after driving into the water

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood birdied the 18th hole to win the Dubai Invitational by one stroke Sunday from Rory McIlroy, who made bogey at the last after driving into the water.

McIlroy led the European tour event by one heading to the 18th tee but pulled his drive and saw it take a big bounce into the water.

Fleetwood followed that with a drive into the middle of the fairway and sent his approach to 16 feet, well inside McIlroy after the world No. 2 had to take a drop.

McIlroy missed his winding putt and Fleetwood made his to shoot 67 for 19-under 265 overall and secure a first win since the Nedbank Golf Challenge in November 2022.

McIlroy, whose back nine also included five birdies and a three-putt for bogey from 2 feet, also had a 67 and tied for second place with Thriston Lawrence (64).

