Fleeing to the border: Some 120,000 Ukrainians seek refuge

“It really hurt, I want to go home,” she said.

The largest numbers were arriving in Poland, where 2 million Ukrainians have already settled to work in recent years, driven away by Russia’s first incursion into Ukraine when it annexed Crimea in 2014 and seeking opportunities in the booming economy of the European Union neighbor.

Poland’s government said Saturday that more than 100,000 Ukrainians had crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border in the past 48 hours alone. At the Medyka border crossing, the line of vehicles waiting to enter Poland stretched 15 kilometers (9 miles) into Ukraine.

Poland declared its border open to fleeing Ukrainians, even for those without official documents, and dropped its requirement to show a negative COVID-19 test.

“We will help everyone," the Polish Border Agency said. “We will not leave anyone without help.”

On Saturday, Poland sent a hospital train to pick up those wounded in the war in Mostyska, in western Ukraine, and bring them to the Polish capital of Warsaw for treatment. The hospital train left the border town of Przemysl and has five carriages to transport the wounded and four others stocked with humanitarian aid for Ukraine’s Lviv district.

Those arriving were mostly women, children and the elderly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday banned men of military age from 18 to 60 from leaving the country. Some Ukrainian men were reportedly heading back into Ukraine from Poland to take up arms against the Russian forces.

“Almost 116,000 have crossed international borders as of right now. This may go up, it’s changing every minute,” said Shabia Mantoo, the spokeswoman of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, on Saturday morning. “It’s very fluid and changing by the hour."

Mantoo said most Ukrainians were heading to neighboring Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia but some even fled into Belarus — from which some Russian forces entered Ukraine. Some planned to head further on to other countries in Europe.

The agency expects up to 4 million Ukrainians could flee if the situation deteriorates further.

The border post in Siret was crowded with Ukrainians arriving on Saturday. A few miles in, humanitarian groups had set up tents and offered food and drink to those arriving.

But the fate of teenager Natalia Murinik's family was now uncertain, and they didn't know where they were going next.

“We don’t have a clue. We’re waiting for our friends, and then we’ll think,” she said.

___

Jamey Keaten in Geneva and Stephen McGrath in Siret, Romania, contributed.

___

Caption An employee from the Emergency Situation Inspectorate soothes the crying baby of a family fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Romania, which shares around 600 kilometres (372 miles) of borders with Ukraine to the north, is seeing an influx of refugees from the country as many flee Russia's attacks. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Caption Refugees fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine are transported by bus in the border town of Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Caption A child looks through a window of a bus carrying refugees fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine in the border town of Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Caption A refugee who fled the conflict from neighboring Ukraine rests in a school building in Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Caption A Polish border guard assists refugees from Ukraine as they arrive to Poland at the Korczowa border crossing, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Caption Refugees fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine are transported by bus in the border town of Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Caption Refugees fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine are transported by bus in the border town of Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Caption Refuges fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine wait for their departure to Prague at the Przemysl train station in Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Caption Refugees from Ukraine arrive at the Medyka border crossing in Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says nearly 120,000 people have so far fled Ukraine into neighboring countries in the wake of the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

Caption Volunteers from the Emergency Situation Inspectorate help carry refugee children fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Romania, which shares around 600 kilometres (372 miles) of borders with Ukraine to the north, is seeing an influx of refugees from the country as many flee Russia's attacks. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Caption A mother hugs her daughter at a checkpoint run by local volunteers after arriving from Ukraine, crossing the border in Beregsurany, Hungary, Saturday, Feb 26, 2022. Hungary has extended legal protection to those fleeing the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)