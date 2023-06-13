Flavia Franzoni, professor and wife of Italy's ex-Premier Romano Prodi, dies during hike at 76

The Prodis and others were walking along the Via di Francesco, a popular pilgrimage route between Gubbio and Assisi, when Franzoni collapsed, news reports said. The Umbrian branch of the national Alpine rescue corps said two teams responded to an emergency call and found Franzoni unconscious. Medics tried to resuscitate her, but “there was nothing more to be done” and a doctor pronounced her dead at the scene, the corps said.

The statement noted that the resuscitation efforts occurred during a violent thunderstorm that prevented a helicopter from landing and evacuating Franzoni.