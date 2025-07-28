Breaking: Ohio’s sales tax holiday expanded to two weeks

Flash floods in Romania kill at least 1 person and force hundreds of evacuations

Officials in Romania say flash floods in the northeast of the country have killed at least one person
In this image released by the Romanian Emergency Services Suceava (ISU Suceava) a house is damaged after a flash flood in the village of Brosteni, northern Romania, Monday, July 28, 2025. (Romanian Emergency Services - ISU Suceava via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this image released by the Romanian Emergency Services Suceava (ISU Suceava) a house is damaged after a flash flood in the village of Brosteni, northern Romania, Monday, July 28, 2025. (Romanian Emergency Services - ISU Suceava via AP)
Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Torrential rainstorms hit Romania overnight into Monday, triggering flash floods in the northeast of the country and killing at least one person, officials said.

Hundreds of people were forced to leave their homes as Romania’s rescue services deployed teams in the hard-hit counties of Neamt and Suceava. Helicopters and firefighters rescued residents, some of whom were trapped in their homes by floodwaters.

Authorities said that 890 people were evacuated from Neamt County.

First responders found a 66-year-old man dead at the bottom of a stream in the town of Neagra, according to the Department for Emergency Situations.

Authorities also released images showing raging muddy floodwaters strewn with battered vehicles and other debris as well as damaged homes.

In this image released by the Romanian Emergency Services Suceava (ISU Suceava)a car and house are damaged after a flash flood in the village of Brosteni, northern Romania, Monday, July 28, 2025. (Romanian Emergency Services - ISU Suceava via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this image released by the Romanian Emergency Services Suceava (ISU Suceava) damage from a flood is seen in the village of Brosteni, northern Romania, Monday, July 28, 2025. (Romanian Emergency Services - ISU Suceava via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this image released by the Romanian Emergency Services Suceava (ISU Suceava) first responders walk by damaged vehicles after a flash flood in the village of Brosteni, northern Romania, Monday, July 28, 2025. (Romanian Emergency Services - ISU Suceava via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this image released by the Romanian Emergency Services Suceava (ISU Suceava) first responders walk by damaged vehicles after a flash flood in the village of Brosteni, northern Romania, Monday, July 28, 2025. (Romanian Emergency Services - ISU Suceava via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Cowboys guard Rob Jones breaks bone in his neck and could miss months...
2
A raw deal but the best they could get with Trump: Europe dismayed and...
3
Pilot arrested on child sex abuse material charges after landing at San...
4
The Latest: Trump meets Starmer and disagrees with Netanyahu's claim of...
5
Project 2025 author Paul Dans will challenge Republican Sen. Lindsey...