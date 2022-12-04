Flash flood kills nine at church gathering in South Africa

“We have been receiving a lot of rain on the city of Johannesburg in the last three months and most of the river streams are now full. Our residents, especially congregants who normally practice these kinds of rituals, will be tempted to go to these river streams," he told a news briefing.

“Our message for them is to exercise caution as and when they conduct these rituals,” added Mulaudzi.

Congregations often gather to conduct church rituals including cleansing and baptism along the Jukskei river which runs along many townships including Alexandra in the east of Johannesburg.