Flagg has 17 points and 14 rebounds as No. 3 Duke beats Virginia 80-62

Freshman star Cooper Flagg had 17 points and 14 rebounds, notching his seventh double-double of the season before halftime, as No. 3 Duke cruised past Virginia 80-62
Duke guard Cooper Flagg shoots the ball past Virginia forward Jacob Cofie (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Duke guard Cooper Flagg shoots the ball past Virginia forward Jacob Cofie (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
Nation & World
By MIKE BARBER – Associated Press
Updated 27 minutes ago
X

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Freshman star Cooper Flagg had 17 points and 14 rebounds, notching his seventh double-double of the season before halftime, as No. 3 Duke cruised past Virginia 80-62 on Monday night.

The Blue Devils (23-3, 15-1 ACC), who also got 17 points from Kon Knueppel, have won three straight since their lone conference loss Feb. 8 at No. 18 Clemson.

Andrew Rohde had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Cavaliers (13-13, 6-9).

Duke forward Maliq Brown, who grew up in Virginia about an hour from Charlottesville, sustained an apparent left shoulder injury with 1:21 left in the first half. He immediately headed to the locker room and did not return.

Takeaways

Duke: In a business-like win, the Blue Devils shot 9 for 23 from 3-point range and outrebounded the Cavaliers 41-21 to make sure they never threatened. Duke opened the second half with an 8-0 run to help put this one away.

Virginia: The Cavaliers had won three straight and four of five, pointing toward a late-season surge. But they didn’t have the athletes on defense to match up with Duke, which shot 53%. Dai Dai Ames scored 15 points, reaching double figures for the fifth consecutive game.

Key moment

Rohde rifled a perfect pass to a cutting Taine Murray for what appeared destined to be a back-door layup for the Cavaliers. Instead, Flagg swatted the shot away. Duke got a 3-pointer from Tyrese Proctor at the other end, part of a 16-2 run that put the Blue Devils ahead 27-14 with 8:19 left in the first half.

Key stat

One of the ACC’s best rivalries over the past decade was no contest on this night. From 2012-23, no Virginia-Duke game had a margin of victory greater than 10 points. That run ended last year at Duke when the Blue Devils rolled 73-48.

Up next

Duke faces Illinois in a nonconference matchup at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday night, while Virginia plays at North Carolina.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Duke guard Cooper Flagg (2) drives past Virginia forward Blake Buchanan during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Duke guard Kon Knueppel (7) defends the ball from Virginia forward Jacob Cofie (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Duke guard Tyrese Proctor (5) and guard Kon Knueppel (7) walk out on the court with their teammates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Duke center Patrick Ngongba II (21) shoots the ball over Virginia forward Anthony Robinson (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Duke guard Tyrese Proctor (5) celebrates with guard Isaiah Evans during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Virginia forward Anthony Robinson defends the ball from Duke center Khaman Maluach during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Duke guard Caleb Foster (1) defends the ball from Virginia guard Dai Dai Ames during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Virginia guard Andrew Rohde (4) defends the ball from Duke guard Kon Knueppel during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Virginia guard Taine Murray (10) defends the ball from Duke guard Sion James during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
'Life-threatening cold' hits parts of US following deadly weekend...
2
Mexico awaits new response from Google on dispute over Gulf of Mexico...
3
North Korea slams US and Asian rivals for pursuing 'absurd' plans to...
4
'No kings on Presidents Day' rings out from protests against Trump and...
5
Australian central bank cuts benchmark interest rate for the first time...