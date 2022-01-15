Fitch upgrades Greece's credit outlook to positive

Fitch expects the current account deficit to remain high as the demand growth that goes along with the recovery will fuel imports and offset export growth and higher income from tourism.

An upgrade in outlook is usually, but not always, followed by a credit upgrade within 12-18 months.

Greece hopes to see its debt upgraded to investment grade by the end of 2022 or early 2023 for the first time since 2010 when the financial crisis caused by excessive deficits and debt hit the country hard, necessitating years of austerity imposed by its creditors.

Fitch notes that “Greece has high income per capita that far exceeds” the median level of countries in the same investment grade and that “governance scores and human development indicators are among the highest of sub-investment grade peers.” Nonetheless, the still very high debt levels and bad bank loans drag the country’s rating down, Fitch says.