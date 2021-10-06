Fisk Jubilee Singers celebrate 150 years since first tour

They got little response and barely made enough money to feed themselves, but still managed to donate money to victims of the deadly Chicago fire of 1871. The turning point was when they started singing the songs their ancestors had brought with them to America: spirituals.

“Everybody was shocked,” Giovanni said. “They'd never heard anything like that.”

The songs they performed, such as “Steal Away,” were a musical bond to their ancestors who were brought over from African nations.

“We were put on a block and we were bought and we were sold and we were bought and we were sold,” Giovanni said. “And the only language we still had was the music that had been passed down from Jesus to Mary Magdalene.”

Soon the word spread of their performances and they were invited to sing at the White House by President Ulysses S. Grant. Then they toured internationally, singing for Queen Victoria and others. Their work helped Fisk build Jubilee Hall, the oldest building on campus and one of the oldest academic buildings continuously dedicated to educating Black students.

In addition to their anniversary, they earned their first Grammy Award for best roots gospel album this year and started a new endowment.

