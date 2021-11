France offers 1-day reprieve in post-Brexit fishing fight

Speaking to reporters in Glasgow, French President Emmanuel Macron said talks would continue through the day Tuesday. He said the discussions center on a proposal he made to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after they met in Rome on Sunday.

“I asked the British to come back to us tomorrow with other propositions,” Macron said. “We will see where we are at the end of day tomorrow."

Earlier Monday, French officials had said the blockade could begin as soon as midnight.

The U.K. government did not immediately comment on Macron's offer, and downplayed the significance of Monday's meeting, saying it was "part of the ongoing, continuing discussions that have been going on for months now.”

“We continue to have discussions with our French counterparts at a number of different levels," said Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman, Max Blain.

Both sides have accused each other of contravening the Brexit trade deal that the U.K. signed when it left the EU.

Paris says authorities in the Channel Islands and Britain have denied permits to French boats that have fished in waters where they have long sailed, scooping up lobster, sea snails, sea bream and other fish from the English Channel. Britain says it has granted 98% of applications from EU vessels, a proportion that French authorities have questioned.

Britain says a few dozen boats have not been given permits because they have not shown the required paperwork to back up their applications.

“We absolutely stand ready to grant more licenses should the requisite evidence be provided," said Blain.

As Monday's talks took place, Jersey, which is only 14 miles off the coast of France, issued 49 temporary licenses to French boats. The government of Jersey said the vessels will be able to fish in Jersey waters until Jan. 31 to “grant time” for further data that is necessary for it issue permanent licenses.

Fishing is a tiny industry economically, but one that looms large symbolically for both Britain and France, which have long and cherished maritime traditions. Since the start of the year, both sides have control of their waters, subject to the post-Brexit trade deal.

Dimitri Rogoff, who heads the regional fishing committee on the French coast near Jersey, said French crews have been providing paperwork for 10 months. He said he didn’t understand why Britain is making a big deal over “20 or 30 boats,” and that he hoped that the French government’s threats could “incite our British friends to be a bit more conciliatory.”

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned France that the U.K. will “not roll over” in the face of what she termed “unreasonable” threats from Paris.

“The French need to withdraw those threats, otherwise we will use the dispute resolution mechanism in the EU deal to take action," Truss told BBC radio. “We’re simply not going to roll over in the face of these threats.”

Macron noted that the dispute stemmed from Britain's decision to leave the EU, saying, “‘Get Brexit Done’ wasn’t my motto.”

While Macron said it was important to defend the French fishing industry, he expressed hope for a negotiated solution so that the countries could work together on other problems.

“The United Kingdom and European Union have so many challenges — climate change, technological change, the cohesion of our nations, geopolitics,” Macron said.

___

Pylas reported from London. Angela Charlton in Paris contributed.

Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepare to throw a coin in the water at the Trevi Fountain during an event for the G20 summit in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit concludes on Sunday, the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption A French trawler coming from the British waters arrives at the port of Granville, Normandy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. France has threatened to bar British boats from some of its ports and tighten checks on boats and trucks carrying British goods if more French vessels aren't licensed to fish in U.K. waters by Tuesday Oct.2, 2021. French fishing crews stood their ground, demanding a political solution to a local dispute that has become the latest battleground between Britain and the European Union. (AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga) Credit: Nicolas Garriga Credit: Nicolas Garriga

Caption A fisherman unloads crabs from a French trawler coming from the British waters, in the port of Granville, Normandy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. France has threatened to bar British boats from some of its ports and tighten checks on boats and trucks carrying British goods if more French vessels aren't licensed to fish in U.K. waters by Tuesday Oct.2, 2021. French fishing crews stood their ground, demanding a political solution to a local dispute that has become the latest battleground between Britain and the European Union. (AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga) Credit: Nicolas Garriga Credit: Nicolas Garriga

Caption A fisherman removes a rope around a box of scallops fished in the UK waters, in the port of Granville, Normandy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. France has threatened to bar British boats from some of its ports and tighten checks on boats and trucks carrying British goods if more French vessels aren't licensed to fish in U.K. waters by Tuesday Oct.2, 2021. French fishing crews stood their ground, demanding a political solution to a local dispute that has become the latest battleground between Britain and the European Union. (AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga) Credit: Nicolas Garriga Credit: Nicolas Garriga

Caption British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, talks to French President Emmanuel Macron, at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (Christopher Furlong/Pool via AP) Credit: Christopher Furlong Credit: Christopher Furlong

Caption British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, greets French President Emmanuel Macron, at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (Christopher Furlong/Pool via AP) Credit: Christopher Furlong Credit: Christopher Furlong

Caption A French trawler coming from the British waters arrives at the port of Granville, Normandy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. France has threatened to bar British boats from some of its ports and tighten checks on boats and trucks carrying British goods if more French vessels aren't licensed to fish in U.K. waters by Tuesday Oct.2, 2021. French fishing crews stood their ground, demanding a political solution to a local dispute that has become the latest battleground between Britain and the European Union. (AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga) Credit: Nicolas Garriga Credit: Nicolas Garriga