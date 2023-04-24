First Republic clients pulled $100B in deposits during panic

Before the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, First Republic had a banking franchise that was the envy of most of the industry. Its clients, mostly the rich and powerful, rarely defaulted on their loans. The bank made much of its money making low-cost loans to the rich, which reportedly included Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Even through this crisis, the bank's book of loans more than 90 days past due was zero.

But its franchise became a liability when bank customers and analysts started focusing on the fact that the vast majority of First Republic's deposits, like Silicon Valley and Signature Bank, were uninsured — that is, above the $250,000 limit set by the FDIC — which means that if First Republic were to fail, its depositors may not get all their money back.

The bank's profits fell 33% from a year earlier, according to its earnings, and revenues were down 13%.