First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19; President Biden tests negative for virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Monday but is experiencing only mild symptoms currently, her spokeswoman said.
President Joe Biden was tested for the virus following his wife's positive test, but his results were negative. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president would continue testing regularly and would be monitored for symptoms.
Jill Biden will remain at the couple's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the time being, communications director Elizabeth Alexander said.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
In Other News
1
Putin says he won't renew the grain deal until the West meets his...
2
Qantas boss retires early after allegations the Australian airline sold...
3
Burning Man revelers begin exodus after flooding left tens of thousands...
4
Aryna Sabalenka is about to be No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She could be...
5
North Korea's Kim Jong Un may meet with Putin in Russia this month, US...