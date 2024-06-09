First French projections put hard-right National Rally well ahead in EU election

PARIS (AP) — First projected results from France put far-right National Rally party well ahead in EU elections, according to French opinion poll institutes.

Marine Le Pen’s anti-immigration, nationalist party is estimated to get around 31-32% of the votes, more than twice the score of President Emmanuel Macron’s pro-European centrist party that is projected to reach around 15%.

France is electing 81 members of the European Parliament, which has 720 seats in total.

