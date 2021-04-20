Firm plans line to bring future wind energy ashore in NJ

It would not connect to the state's first offshore wind development, Ocean Wind, a 98-turbine wind farm planned for an area off Atlantic City.

Rather, it will be available for other wind farms, which are considered highly likely to be built in New Jersey, which has set ambitious goals for wind power development.

Gov. Phil Murphy has committed New Jersey to developing at least 7,500 megawatts of wind energy by 2035, enough to power more than 3.2 million homes.

Jeff Tittel, director of the New Jersey Sierra Club, said it makes sense to propose transmission projects before additional wind farms themselves are considered.

“Whether its Anbaric or some other company that does this, it's the classic chicken-or-the-egg thing,” he said. “If you have all these windmills built and no way to get the power onshore, then why have all these windmills?”

Tittel also said the proposed location in northern Monmouth County will bring the power ashore closer to areas of greater demand in northern New Jersey.

Fuller said the company has obtained a general permit from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, and has made significant progress in applying for other permits from state and federal regulators.

It could take five years to construct and connect the line to a wind farm and the new substation, she said.

The project has its roots in a proposal dating back to the early 2000s in which the company would have built a line to send power from the Deans substation in South Brunswick to Long Island, New York.

It never got built, but Anbaric held onto the resources for the project, including land acquisitions or the option to buy needed land.

When New Jersey utility regulators decided to ask companies to propose ways to bring offshore wind energy onshore, Anbaric realized it had a new opportunity, Fuller said.

The Boardwalk Power Link project would disturb less than half an acre of wetlands, she added.

The Ocean Wind project off Atlantic City, to be built by Danish wind energy company Orsted and New Jersey's PSEG, would connect to the grid at former power plants in Upper Township, Cape May County, and Lacey Township, Ocean County.

Lines would come ashore in Ocean City for the southern route, connecting to the former B.L. England power plant, and in Lacey Township or Ocean Township, known locally as Waretown, to connect at the former Oyster Creek nuclear power plant site.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC