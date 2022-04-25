Wildfires tear across several states, driven by high winds

In Nebraska, more than 80 firefighters, emergency management personnel and others were helping fight the fire, known as the Road 702 Fire, according to Jonathan Ashford, spokesman for the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team. By early Monday, it had burned nearly 65 square miles (168 square kilometers) of mostly rolling rangeland in Red Willow, Furnas and Frontier counties. That's less than the 78 square miles (202 square kilometers) initially reported by fire officials over the weekend.

By late Sunday, the fire had destroyed at least six homes and threatened 660 others, along with 50 commercial or farm buildings, Ashford said.

A retired Cambridge, Nebraska, fire chief who was helping as a fire spotter in Red Willow County died Friday night after his truck went off the road in a blinding haze of smoke and dust. The body of John Trumble, 66, of Arapahoe, was recovered around early Saturday.

Raging winds have kept fire crews from containing any of the perimeter of the Nebraska fire. Somewhat higher humidity and lesser winds Monday had firefighters scrambling to dig trenches and create other breaks along the blaze's outer edge, Ashford said.

“Tomorrow, we expect higher winds to return, so time is of the essence," he said.

Trumble was the second person in a month to die while fighting a wildfire in southwest Nebraska. Elwood Volunteer Fire Chief Darren Krull, 54, was killed in a collision with a water tanker on April 7 in Furnas County as smoke cut visibility to zero.

Nebraska remains critically dry, said Ashford, who urged residents to use caution when doing anything that could spark a fire.

“The last thing we need is to have another fire started that we have to then fight,” he said.

Susan Montoya Bryan reported from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

