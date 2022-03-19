Firefighters hope to gain ground on Texas wildfires Saturday

“With the extreme deteriorating conditions and low visibility from smoke, Sgt. Fenley ran off the roadway and was engulfed in the fire,” the sheriff's statement said.

As of Friday afternoon, the fires had burned about 130 square miles (330 square kilometers), about 70 square miles (185 square kilometers) in the Eastland Complex alone, according to Texas A&M Forest Service. The fires in that complex were only 4% contained late Friday, with fires burning in thick brush and grass fields.

About 18,000 people live in Eastland County. About 475 homes were evacuated in the town of Gorman, said Matthew Ford, spokesman for Texas A&M Forest Service.

Several months of dry, windy weather have fueled deadly wildfires in Kansas and Oklahoma, including one a few weeks ago. In remote, western Nebraska ranching country, a large wildfire has been burning for several days. Meteorologists said they were hopeful that rain showers expected early next week across the Plains would reduce the risk.

“We've been so dry that even an inch of rain would make a difference,” said Robb Lawson, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Wichita, Kansas.

Smaller fires were burning in other parts of Texas, and Thursday’s low humidity and high winds created an ideal scenario for the blazes to quickly grow out of control. Texas A&M Forest Service had warned of a wildfire outbreak this week because of the forecast.

The fires caused hazy conditions hundreds of miles away, with the Houston Fire Department and the city’s Office of Emergency Management on Friday morning sending out automated phone messages alerting area residents to smoke and ash.

Caption A family walks through smoke down the Arnold Blvd. frontage road after evacuating the Continental Villa mobile home park in Abilene, Texas Thursday March 17, 2022. A quickly-moving grass fire was heading that way, prompting officials to order the evacuation. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP) Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich Caption A family walks through smoke down the Arnold Blvd. frontage road after evacuating the Continental Villa mobile home park in Abilene, Texas Thursday March 17, 2022. A quickly-moving grass fire was heading that way, prompting officials to order the evacuation. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP) Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

Caption Abilene, Texas firefighters connect a refill hose to the Brush 1 fire truck Thursday, March 17, 2022. Crews worked into the night fighting the grass fire west of Abilene that threatened a mobile home park and other structures. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP) Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich Caption Abilene, Texas firefighters connect a refill hose to the Brush 1 fire truck Thursday, March 17, 2022. Crews worked into the night fighting the grass fire west of Abilene that threatened a mobile home park and other structures. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP) Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

Caption A cat wanders an empty street in the Continental Villa mobile home park in Abilene, Texas Thursday, March 17, 2022. Residents of the park were ordered to quickly evacuate as firefighters fought a grass fire quickly moving toward the community. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP) Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich Caption A cat wanders an empty street in the Continental Villa mobile home park in Abilene, Texas Thursday, March 17, 2022. Residents of the park were ordered to quickly evacuate as firefighters fought a grass fire quickly moving toward the community. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP) Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

Caption A woman waits for her younger companions to finish retrieving belongings from their home as an Abilene police officer checks on other people evacuating the Continental Villa mobile home park in Abilene, Texas Thursday March 17, 2022. A quickly-moving grass fire west of town was closing on the park, forcing the evacuation of the homes.(Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP) Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich Caption A woman waits for her younger companions to finish retrieving belongings from their home as an Abilene police officer checks on other people evacuating the Continental Villa mobile home park in Abilene, Texas Thursday March 17, 2022. A quickly-moving grass fire west of town was closing on the park, forcing the evacuation of the homes.(Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP) Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

Caption Two men lock the door to their home as they evacuate the Continental Villa mobile home park in Abilene, Texas Thursday March 17, 2022. A quickly-moving grass fire was heading that way, prompting officials to order the evacuation. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP) Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich Caption Two men lock the door to their home as they evacuate the Continental Villa mobile home park in Abilene, Texas Thursday March 17, 2022. A quickly-moving grass fire was heading that way, prompting officials to order the evacuation. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP) Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich