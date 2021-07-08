Firefighters douse ship that exploded at major port in Dubai

The state-run media office and Dubai police did not respond to repeated requests for comment on the incident. Authorities restricted media access to the area, citing the ongoing investigation. In aerial footage of the aftermath released by the government Thursday, the stricken vessel is visible for just a few seconds before the camera pans to the rest of the vast port. The small Ocean Trader appears charred, with thick plumes of gray smoke still billowing from its containers and blackened debris littering the terminal.

The UAE’s state-linked newspaper The National, citing an unnamed official, reported “minor injuries" — mostly bumps and scrapes — as the crew “fled from the ship and the area was evacuated." The paper said the crew rushed to evacuate after spotting smoke rising from one of the containers.

The Jebel Ali port, on the eastern side of the Arabian Peninsula, is the biggest port in the Middle East and busiest port of call for American warships outside the U.S. It's not only a critical global cargo hub, but a lifeline for Dubai and surrounding emirates, serving as the point of entry for essential imports.

The explosion occurred around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, as Dubai's temperature hit 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit), with heat and humidity along the coast approaching summer peaks.

