Firefighter trapped in assisted living home blaze found dead

Officials planned a briefing for later Wednesday.

Two other firefighters and multiple other residents were sent to hospitals. A second resident thought for several hours to be missing was later found unharmed, officials said.

The home, which is located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of New York City, housed 112 residents, according to its operator.

The operators of the home said in a statement Tuesday that all the survivors had been accounted for and would be placed in a new home.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy at Evergreen Court Home and our hearts and prayers go out to all individuals and families who have been impacted,” the statement read.

The fallen firefighter was among more than 100 volunteer firefighters from departments around the region who responded to the scene and worked to shepherd the residents to safety, officials said.

"It’s a sad day on many fronts,” Rockland County Fire and Emergency Services Director Chris Kear said Tuesday. But he noted that first responders “saved numerous, numerous lives here” through their actions.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters continue working a fire, late Tuesday, March 23, 2021, that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley, N.Y. The fire swept through the suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Firefighters work a fire, late Tuesday, March 23, 2021, that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, in Spring Valley, N.Y. The fire swept through the suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Firefighters work the scene of a fire, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, in Spring Valley, N.Y. The fire swept through the suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Spring Valley, N.Y. The fire swept through the suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Spring Valley, N.Y. The fire swept through the suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Firefighters work the scenes of a fire that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Spring Valley, N.Y. The fire swept through the suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Firefighters work on the scene of a fire that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Spring Valley, N.Y.. The fire swept through the suburban Spring Valley, N.Y. assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Firefighters work on the scene of a fire that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Spring Valley, N.Y. The fire swept through the suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Firefighters work the scenes of a fire that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Spring Valley, N.Y.. The fire swept through the suburban Spring Valley, N.Y. assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Firefighters work the scenes of a fire that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Spring Valley, N.Y. The fire swept through the suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Firefighters monitor hotspots from a fire that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Spring Valley, N.Y. The fire swept through the suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Firefighters monitor hotspots from a fire that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Spring Valley, N.Y. The fire swept through the suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Firefighters work the scenes of a fire that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Spring Valley, N.Y. The fire swept through the suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Firefighters work the scenes of a fire that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Spring Valley, N.Y. The fire swept through the suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday, killing one resident and sending two firefighters and multiple residents to hospitals, officials said. A third firefighter was missing. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Firefighters work on extinguishing hotspots from a fire that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Spring Valley, N.Y. The fire swept through the suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

In this image taken from video the Evergreen Court Home for Adults is engulfed in flames early Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley, N.Y. The early-morning fire at the assisted living facility prompted the evacuation of residents and led to the partial collapse of the building. (WABC-TV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this image taken from video firefighters work at the scene of a fire at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults early Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley, N.Y. The early-morning fire at the assisted living facility in New York prompted the evacuation of residents and led to the partial collapse of the building. (WABC-TV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited